Happy Thursday! The sunrise this morning is slated for 6:52AM. Once the sun does rise, we’ll see plenty of it across Texoma today! All day we’ll be mostly sunny and that is going to allow for temperatures to rise into the low 80s for us in southwestern Oklahoma and mid to upper 80s in north Texas. So make sure to get outside and enjoy the summer-like weather today! Winds will be northwest to south at 10 to 15mph. While most of us will remain dry today, a few showers and storms in our western and northwestern counties are possible. No severe weather is expected at this time.