LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Thursday! The sunrise this morning is slated for 6:52AM. Once the sun does rise, we’ll see plenty of it across Texoma today! All day we’ll be mostly sunny and that is going to allow for temperatures to rise into the low 80s for us in southwestern Oklahoma and mid to upper 80s in north Texas. So make sure to get outside and enjoy the summer-like weather today! Winds will be northwest to south at 10 to 15mph. While most of us will remain dry today, a few showers and storms in our western and northwestern counties are possible. No severe weather is expected at this time.
Ahead of a cold front tomorrow, we will be seeing very warm and humid conditions. The front will pass by the viewing area during the afternoon and this will help spark a few isolated storms. The timing for this is looking to be between 1PM-7PM. Once the front passes, temperatures will slowly begin to “cool” off. I put cool in quotation marks due to the fact that temperatures will still be in the mid 70s by tomorrow afternoon.
The sunny weather continues into the weekend! You can expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 70s for Saturday. A few clouds will begin to build into our region for Sunday but still we shall still see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s.
To kick off the week, Monday will see more clouds than sun. Despite the clouds, highs temperatures will rise into the low 80s. Rain chances have also increased as well at this time. Clouds will clear some by Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. By next Wednesday rain chances are back in the forecast but this chance looks to be very low at this time with highs falling into the low 80s.
BONUS: It’s Thursday and that means bonus forecast day! Looking ahead to start off the month of May we could see several days at 90° and the entire week at this time is trending to be partly cloudy.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
