Lawton City Council holds special meeting; discusses complaint, Governor’s orders

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council held a special meeting Thursday morning, beginning with discussion about claims filed by Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
Each council member, along with Mayor Stan Booker, had a chance to weigh in, with most of the argument centered around councils decision to vote, and grant the Mayor and Mayor Pro-Tem the power they have now.
While no rules changed, Fortenbaugh mentioned his desire for more involvement, saying he, and other members could provide vital information.
After that, council pivoted to conversations about Covid-19, and Governor Kevin Stitt’s plan to open the state in phases.
While no decision was made for Lawton, many council members expressed their desire to follow along with the Governor’s plan, with strict health guidelines still in place.
“As we move forward and role things out, with dates in the future, and implement the plans submitted I think we slowly get back to a place where everyone is benefiting,” councilmember Onreka Johnson said.
Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday and are expected to make decisions on re-opening businesses across the city.
