Lawton man charged for escaping detention center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is charged for escaping from the Comanche County Detention Center.
Jamal Smith escaped the facility the night of April 16th.
He was originally arrested in January 2018, and found guilty in February of this year on two charges – shooting with intent to kill and first-degree robbery.
That incident took place at Cowgirls Club west of Lawton, where Smith shot the club manager in the face, broke his leg and stole a safe from the club.
His formal sentencing has not taken place yet but the jury recommend life plus 35 years between the charges.
With this new felony charge, Smith now faces up to 7 years of additional time in prison.
