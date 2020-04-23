Medwatch: CCMH starts in-house testing for COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The lab at Comanche County Memorial Hospital is a busy place right now because of the coronavirus, but they are taking a little bit of time to celebrate National Lab Week. Their week-long celebration looks a little different this year. Jamie Kendall, the lab director at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, said some labs canceled or postponed their celebrations, but they decided to modify their celebration this year, so they could still have some fun.
“We wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate our lab staff because they’re an instrumental part in this COVID pandemic,” Kendall said.
CCMH has recently implemented COVID-19 testing on one of their instruments at the hospital. Laura Samek, the Core Lab Supervisor, said phlebotomists are the front-line staff that draws their patients, then bring the specimens back to the lab for the Laboratory Scientists to perform the testing in their respective departments.
“We’re able to turn around those results in about an hour,” Samek said. “The test itself takes 45 minutes, so we’ve really be able to step that up and get those patients off precautions that don’t need to be.”
Right now, they’re only testing patients admitted to the hospital who possibly have the virus.
“Having in-house testing for those patients,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Scott Michener. “So we can preserve our protective equipment for our caregivers is a huge victory for us.”
The blood bank lab workers are working on convalescent plasma for those critically ill people.
“We’ve been able to use the convalescent plasma on six patients so far,” Samek said. “That’s been really helpful towards their recovery. Basically, what it is, is antibodies that a recovered COVID-19 patient has in their plasma is transfused to a patient that has COVID-19 currently.”
So, as their workflow has changed because of this pandemic, she says it’s showing their strengths.
"Lab folks are very versatile,” Samek said. “They've been very flexible this entire time. They really take everything one step at a time."
"We are a huge department that's behind the scenes,” Kendall said. “It's hard to recognize everyone, so I just like to give a shout out to the whole lab."
If you’re interested in working in a lab, CCMH offers School of Medical Technology. If you want more information about this school, go to ccmhmtschool.org.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.