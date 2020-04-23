Medwatch: CCMH starts in-house testing for COVID-19

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The lab at Comanche County Memorial Hospital is a busy place right now because of the coronavirus, but they are taking a little bit of time to celebrate National Lab Week. Their week-long celebration looks a little different this year. Jamie Kendall, the lab director at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, said some labs canceled or postponed their celebrations, but they decided to modify their celebration this year, so they could still have some fun.