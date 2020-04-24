Cancer Centers of SWOK continuing treatments during pandemic

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -The immune systems of some cancer patients are often weakened by the disease and its treatments, putting them at a higher risk for the coronavirus.
At the Taylor Le Norman/McCasland Cancer Center in Duncan, they’ve taken measures to ensure the safety of their patients and staff.
Harvey Eudy started chemotherapy for colon cancer in March of 2019.
When the coronavirus hit the U.S., and started to spread, he quickly realized that he was high risk.
“And that hit me pretty hard,” said Eudy. “I’m used to being a very resilient person, but due to all the chemotherapy and everything, my defenses aren’t as good as they used to be.”
Eudy says he is almost cancer free, but not yet in the clear. Which means, his treatments must continue...even during a pandemic...something he says has been an adjustment.
“We were just normal people chatting amongst ourselves when I go in for my chemo,” said Eudy. “And now everybody has got their masks on and they’re socially isolating by 6 feet apart and stuff. And they look at you in sort of a strange way now. Same people you’ve been going through it with, and it’s different.”
Dr. Jose Najera says they’ve changed a lot about the way they operate at the cancer centers, like taking temperatures at the door, and requiring everyone to wear face masks.
“We’ve had to limit the number of people coming into the building,” said Dr. Najera. “So now each patient will come into the building themselves with no family member, unless they need assistance. Like if they use a walker or wheelchair.”
Najera says they treat some of the most vulnerable population, which is why they’re taking these precautions seriously.
“Besides some of our patients having active cancer and being on chemotherapy that affects the immune system we also have elderly populations,” said Dr. Najera. “We have patients that a lot of them will be over the age of 65, some of them in their 70′s, some of them even in their 80′s.”
Eudy says at no point has he questioned his safety while going to treatments.
“They’ve given me such good confidence,” said Eudy. “They’re all such professionals. All the nurses and the doctors are very good about communicating what they need me to do or what they think I should know. I feel grateful coming here.”
Eudy says he misses being able to see people’s smiles behind the masks. But knows, it’s for the safety of everyone.
Dr. Najera wants to remind people that now more than ever, blood donations are needed. And to contact the Oklahoma Blood Institute to schedule an appointment.
