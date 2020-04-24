Families see loved ones during parade

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Families haven’t been able to hug their loved ones living at McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for weeks, which is hard for those living at the center and the families. So, in hopes of raising some spirits, the staff decided to have a parade Thursday afternoon.
Families honked their horns, yelled, and waved as they drove around the McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center desperate to see their loved ones even if it's just from a distance.
Nancy Long's mom, Norma, lives at the center, she and others who live there, sat outside wearing masks, waving, and holding signs as cars drove by.
"They allow window visits, and we can always call on the phone, but it's not the same as actually seeing them," Long said.
She, her son and granddaughter came to the parade, hoping to see Norma.
"I didn't spot her until the very end. I was getting a little anxious, but it felt good to finally see her," Long said.
Treda Furness lives there and said there was just one thing going through her mind as she saw her loved ones driving by.
"I'd like to get a hold of them," Furness said.
Long says the staff there came up with the idea to have the parade.
The Center restricted visitors mid-March and took other measures to keep their residents safe from COVID-19.
"I can sleep at night not worried about her," Long said. "I'm so happy that she's taken care of as good as she is."
Not only did family members come out to see those living at the center, but so did members of the community.
"It makes me feel proud to be an American because we're supporting each other when we do things like this," she said. "It brings a tear to your eye and a little bit of joy to your heart. Life, as it is right now, is kinda difficult, and this just made it feel a little better to deal with it."
Around 50 cars participated in the parade.
