LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -It has been a beautiful sunny day throughout Texoma with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. The winds have increased this afternoon due to a cold front that swept through the area. Strong winds will stick through midnight, and then begin to drop off into Saturday morning.
Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the lower 50s. Tomorrow afternoon expect lots of sunshine and temperatures to peak in the mid 70s. Winds will be lighter out of the north throughout the day as well. A few showers could sneak into our far western and northwestern counties tomorrow evening.
Sunday afternoon temperatures will get back on track and top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies are expected, but a little cloud cover will develop later in the day.
Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will span the low to upper 80s under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Low end rain chances are possible both days as well. Showers will stay on the light to moderate side, and an isolated storm or two can't be ruled out.
Wednesday,Thursday, and Friday high temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies will stick with us as we round out next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
