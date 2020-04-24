LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Friday! Overall, today is going to be a great day. We’ll be mostly sunny and somewhat cooler today too. That’s thanks to a passing cold front. The front will move through Texoma by the early afternoon hours. Behind it will be very breezy northwest winds 15 to 25mph. Gusts could exceed 35. The cooler air will stay in place throughout today and through the weekend. High temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s. While most of us will stay dry, as the cold front passes, it could help spark a few light rain showers and storms. The best locations for any storm development is looking to be in our north and eastern counties. Most will be dry today and severe weather is not expected at this time. Fire danger is elevated today in southwest Oklahoma & adjacent north Texas due to the dry conditions & breezy northwest winds.
By Saturday morning, temperatures will fall into the low 50s under mostly clear skies. We shall see that clear trend continue throughout the day tomorrow! Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s. By Sunday, highs will climb into the mid 70s and we’ll continue to see mostly sunny conditions.
Here is my PSA to all of you guys across Texoma... I am urging all of you to get outside & enjoy this nice warm weather!!
Rain chances are looking best right now for Monday into Tuesday. Despite the increase in the clouds & chances for rain... high temperatures will soar into the low to upper 80s! We dry out for Wednesday & Thursday. Cloud cover will slowly decrease over those two days with highs falling into the low 80s.
So, for all you warm weather lovers out there... the next seven days are for you!
Have a great day & a better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
