Happy Friday! Overall, today is going to be a great day. We’ll be mostly sunny and somewhat cooler today too. That’s thanks to a passing cold front. The front will move through Texoma by the early afternoon hours. Behind it will be very breezy northwest winds 15 to 25mph. Gusts could exceed 35. The cooler air will stay in place throughout today and through the weekend. High temperatures today will rise into the upper 70s. While most of us will stay dry, as the cold front passes, it could help spark a few light rain showers and storms. The best locations for any storm development is looking to be in our north and eastern counties. Most will be dry today and severe weather is not expected at this time. Fire danger is elevated today in southwest Oklahoma & adjacent north Texas due to the dry conditions & breezy northwest winds.