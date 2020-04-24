Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have added another receiver in the first round of the NFL draft. Dallas took former Oklahoma standout CeeDee Lamb 17th overall. The choice came not long after the Cowboys gave Amari Cooper a $100 million, five-year contract. Dallas passed on defensive needs, but Lamb was still there after being projected to go higher. Lamb's breakaway threat gives quarterback Dak Prescott another weapon as Dallas continues to work on a long-term contract for its star quarterback. The Cowboys have the 51st overall pick in the second round and the 82nd overall choice in the third round.
DALLAS (AP) — Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday. He was 31. The Cowboys confirmed the older Prescott’s death in a brief statement. There was no information on how or where Jace Prescott died. The older Prescott was an offensive lineman a decade ago at Northwestern State in the brothers' home state of Louisiana. Jace Prescott played three seasons at Northwestern State, starting all 11 games in his final season in 2010.
UNDATED (AP) — The Houston Texans were spectators during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. They did not have a pick in the opening round. The move that left Houston without a first-round pick was an important one: securing left tackle Laremy Tunsil to make sure franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson would stop taking such a pounding. The 40th overall pick Friday night will be the first for Houston this year.
UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have selected TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick in the NFL draft. The 5-foot-10, 206-pound Reagor averaged 14.2 yards on 43 receptions and had five touchdowns last season. He also returned two punts for scores. Reagor fills Philadelphia’s biggest need on offense, giving quarterback Carson Wentz a deep threat. Reagor is the son of Montae Reagor, a defensive lineman who played nine seasons in the NFL, including seven games with the Eagles in 2007.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have taken LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson with the 22nd overall pick in the NFL draft. They also traded down to select TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney with the 31st choice. The slot for Jefferson came from Buffalo in the trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Bills. Jefferson set a school record and led all FBS players with 111 receptions in 2019 for the national champions. The Vikings sent the 25th selection to San Francisco and moved down six spots for Gladney while gaining additional picks in the fourth and fifth round from the 49ers.
UNDATED (AP) — Six wide receivers were taken in the first round of the NFL draft and another half dozen could go on Day 2, when rounds two and three are completed. The best safeties are still available because none were taken on Day 1. And there are plenty of good running backs left after only one went in the first round. The six most intriguing players available heading into Day 2 of the NFL draft.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The governor of North Carolina says he is still evaluating a request from NASCAR to allow the series to resume racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Governor Roy Cooper has extended the state's stay-at-home order through May 8. But he says he has been in contact with NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports about holding the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 as scheduled. Cooper also says teams can go back to work at their shops to prepare for races in other states. Both Florida and Texas have said NASCAR can race in those states without fans.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings have waived forward Kaela Davis after three seasons. Davis was the 10th overall pick by the Wings in 2017 WNBA draft. Her selection came soon South Carolina won the national championship game in Dallas. Davis was taken six picks after the Wings selected Allisha Gray, her college teammate with the Gamecocks. Davis started 22 of her 93 games for the Wings the last three seasons. She averaged 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The Wings last week drafted Tyasha Harris, another player from South Carolina's championship team three years ago.