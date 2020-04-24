Lawton woman uses Facebook to teach line dances virtually

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton woman is staying active and healthy amid the Coronavirus Pandemic by dancing, and she’s encouraging others to do the same.
With gyms still closed and people practicing social distancing we may not be as active as we would want, however that’s not stopping Virginia Crowley from teaching her line dancing classes from home. She even taught me a few things.
Virginia became interested in line dancing about 5 years ago. She says she’s a walking miracle.
“The second time I broke my neck I was told by the doctors I couldn’t exercise, I couldn’t jump, I couldn’t do anything, so I gained a lot of weight. I actually gained up to 260 pounds, and so line dancing was a form of healing also exercise," said Crowley.
One year ago, she started her own class called L-Town Royalty Line Dance where she teaches various R&B, Hip Hop, and Gospel line dances once a week. With social distancing taking place, she is now teaching them online through Facebook live.
“I just wanted to bring back a little hope and a little joy, and also bring a little fun, and one of my mottos is live, laugh, and love, and I say that because you live because you’re not promised tomorrow. We laugh because it’s good like medicine, and love. You gotta love God, you gotta love others, and you gotta love yourself," said Crowley.
Joh Peters has been participating with L-Town Royalty Line Dance since the beginning.
“I love the camaraderie that the ladies have together. She created a page so we go on and even though we’re not able to meet now, we still speak to each other and come on the page and ask for prayer and things of that nature, so we still have a good connection even though we’re not in class right now," said Peters.
Virginia said when she decided to go online with her classes she was nervous no one would be interested in dancing.
“I’ve realized that if I can get one person to get active, and just move your feet more than you eat, and bring a little excitement to your life, joy in whatever you do, do some type of activity you’ll feel so much better," said Crowley.
Crowley said when she broke her neck, she felt hopeless, but line dancing changed that.
“I just like to give people hope knowing that you know if I can do it, you can too," said Crowley.
A couple of Crowley’s videos have already gotten over 1,000 views. Everyone is encouraged to participate. She teaches about 5-6 dances each class.
Virginia goes live on her Facebook page “L-Town Royalty Line Dance” on Fridays at 7 p.m.
