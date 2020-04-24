Medicine Park gives low-interest loans to small businesses

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The Medicine Park Economic Development Authority is giving low-interest loans to small businesses to ensure they’re able to stay operational once we reach the other side of the coronavirus pandemic.
Medicine Park Mayor Jennifer Ellis said in the middle of March, an economic advisor came to her with an idea to help small businesses.
"A small business short term loan that we could just help our small businesses in medicine park, which are the basic small businesses. We’re talking about one or two-person operations in a lot of these cases,” Ellis said.
Ellis said she took that idea to the Medicine Park Economic Development Authority, MPEDA for short, who was able to offer $40,000 of loans to the businesses. Six businesses were able to receive those loans, with each being an average of $6,000.
"The loan we got is at a 1 percent rate which makes it a lot easier to pay back. They even gave us six months to start the payment to pay it back. I’m really thankful for MPEDA for that loan,” said Russell Chadwick, owner of Mrs. Chadwick’s Bakery.
Ellis said the one percent interest will essentially just serve as a processing fee, allowing them to continue paying the employees who process the loans. Chadwick said his business is still open right now, but this loan will help ease the pain from what’s been a drastic drop in customers.
"We don’t know what’s going to happen with what’s going on. So the loan does give us a little bit of assurance that we’ll make our payment, we rent our building, we don’t own our building, and it does help us to know we can make the next month’s rent,” Chadwick said.
Ellis said right now is a tough time for most businesses in Medicine Park, who expected to be enjoying their busiest season of the year right now.
"During the beginning of our festival season, which we had to shut down our Park Stomp, which is our kickoff for the entire season. Bath lake is shut down, our parks are shut down. These individuals completely closed down have no way to pay rent, no way to pay utilities. It could literally be the difference between closing their shops and keeping them open,” Ellis said.
Mayor Ellis says ensuring all businesses can stay afloat will greatly benefit the entire town of Medicine Park once things open back up and guests start visiting once again.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.