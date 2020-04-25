LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Well hello everyone! This Saturday turned out to be a phenomenal day! Sunny skies, temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and winds we’re very light. The good news... this nice warm weather will continue into Sunday! Overnight, skies will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. This is the coolest weather we’ll be seeing all week due to the fact that Summer is in FULL FORCE over the next seven days. For tomorrow, skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with high temperatures climbing into the low 80s. South winds will be fairly light in the morning around 10 to 15mph before picking up to near 10 to 20mph by the afternoon.
To kick off the week, we’ll see more clouds build overnight Sunday into Monday, as Monday is trending to be mostly cloudy. Despite the clouds, temperatures will remain in the low 80s. By Tuesday, clouds will slowly taper off but we’re still trending partly cloudy. Highs will soar into the upper 80s. Low end rain chances are possible both days. All rain activity will stay on the light to moderate side, and an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out.
A cold front will drop temperatures into to the low 80s by Wednesday but we’ll see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. Winds will shift from the south then to the north due to the front at 10 to 20mph. The slight relief from the warmer air doesn’t stick around due to the fact we’ll see temperatures from Thursday and we’ll into early next week skyrocket into the upper 90s. We’re talking possibly the hottest weather of this year so far. So to end the month of April & start the month of May, we’re looking at very summer-like and hot conditions! A ridge of high pressure along with south winds will allow for this warmth... possible that we could see a few record highs next Friday & Saturday.
Have a great Saturday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
