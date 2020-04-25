A cold front will drop temperatures into to the low 80s by Wednesday but we’ll see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. Winds will shift from the south then to the north due to the front at 10 to 20mph. The slight relief from the warmer air doesn’t stick around due to the fact we’ll see temperatures from Thursday and we’ll into early next week skyrocket into the upper 90s. We’re talking possibly the hottest weather of this year so far. So to end the month of April & start the month of May, we’re looking at very summer-like and hot conditions! A ridge of high pressure along with south winds will allow for this warmth... possible that we could see a few record highs next Friday & Saturday.