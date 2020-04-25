Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy says another warship at sea has reported a coronavirus outbreak and is returning to port. The Navy said Friday at least 18 USS Kidd crew members have tested positive for the virus. The destroyer is operating in the Pacific, off the coast of Central America. The Navy says one sailor with symptoms was flown from the ship Thursday to a medical facility at San Antonio, where he tested positive for the virus. Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson says the sailor “is already improving and will self-isolate.” The Navy says it expects additional cases aboard the Kidd to be confirmed.