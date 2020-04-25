LFD fights structure fire in NW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department was called to a structure fire on Friday evening near 12th and Columbia.
Crews were called to the fire just before 8 p.m.
Fire crews worked to overcome access issues due to the structure being fenced in and a long distance from the street.
It took crews just over 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Nineteen firefighters were on scene.
No injuries were reported but one resident asked to be taken to the hospital just to be checked out.
The Lawton Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
