LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Tomorrow morning we could see a few light rain showers and drizzle in our northeastern counties. Those will clear out before lunchtime while cloud cover counties to move in. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s. Tomorrow late afternoon and evening a few isolated storms are possible in far southwestern Texoma. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side with lower end threats of gusty winds and hail.
Tuesday afternoon will be another warm on with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A cold front will be moving in out of the north with a dryline extending south. This dryline will spark a few strong to severe storms primarily in eastern Texoma. All modes of severe weather will be possible with those storms with a primary concern of large to very large hail.
Wednesday and Thursday the clouds clear out and sunshine returns. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.
Friday and Saturday will be two very hot, summer-like days for us here in Texoma. Triple digits will be possible in the Texas panhandle and in our southwestern counties. Highs here in central Texoma will be in the mid 90s.
Rain and storm chances return next Sunday afternoon.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
