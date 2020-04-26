LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Tomorrow morning we could see a few light rain showers and drizzle in our northeastern counties. Those will clear out before lunchtime while cloud cover counties to move in. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s. Tomorrow late afternoon and evening a few isolated storms are possible in far southwestern Texoma. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side with lower end threats of gusty winds and hail.