Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is ready for an unusual offseason now that his first draft with Dallas is complete. Players and coaches can only meet virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. It isn't known when players will be able to go to team facilities. The Cowboys also don't know when quarterback Dak Prescott will be under contract. Meantime, they've given him another weapon with a receiver they didn't think would be available in Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. Dallas used the last day to add a cornerback, center, pass rusher and quarterback.