Lawton Eisenhower senior talks support from FCCLA

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, or better known as FCCLA, is an organization that students can join in 7th grade. It helps students develop their life skills as they compete through competitive events, serving in leadership positions, attending conferences and letting youth leaders network, but more importantly, it gets you college and career ready.
For Cliffton Dailey, he joined a little late as a junior in high school, but that did not stop him from going straight to the top.
“It helped me take on a new path I did not think I had in myself,” said Dailey.
What FCCLA did for Clifton:
“Mold into the family member, wage earner, and community leader that we hope they inspire to be,” said Dailey.
And this membership took him farther...
“I was always an outgoing person, but I used to stay to the side lines,” said Dailey.
That was until he was elected to join the State Executive Council for Oklahoma.
“This has molded my leadership to being straightforward, ongoing and making me feel like my leadership tendencies," said Dailey.
Lawton has not had a state representative for a very long time.
“To come out of my shell in my first year has been and to become a state officer for Lawton and to represent Lawton has been tremendous,” said Dailey.
But this did not come without hard work...
“I got my skills out there networking and talking to different members," said Dailey. "I made sure I was active in everything about FCCLA.”
Dailey went to many conventions, one which took him all the way to California.
As this time comes to a close, Cliffton now has to start thinking about the future. With senior year being so dim...
“The class of 2020 is strong,” said Dailey.
Cliffton’s future is bright. While he has yet to decide on the right college for him, he knows...
“Hey- I am going to be a lawyer when I grow up,” said Dailey.
It is all because of FCCLA and the other State Executive Officers with him.
“So for me to be put in the same position where everyone else is in the same bracket as me, show me yeah that is my career path and that is what I plan on doing,” said Dailey.
On April 30th, the virtual showcase for the FCCLA state convention will be held, and Cliffton is giving up his big title. He said he is excited to see where the legacy will be carried.
