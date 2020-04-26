Two hospitalized after Saturday crash in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were hospitalized after a crash Saturday afternoon in Comanche County.
According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a motorcycle and a Ford Focus were traveling northbound on SH58 when the Ford attempted to make a left hand turn onto the East Camp Ground at Lake Lawtonka and was rear ended.
The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition, with head, arm, trunk and leg injuries.
The passenger of the motorcycle was also transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, but was later taken to OU Medical center in serious condition with head, arm, trunk and leg injuries.
Both the driver and the passenger in the Ford were not injured.
