Altus named finalist for “America’s Main Street” contest

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Main Street Altus has been named a semifinalist in a contest to determine the best main street in America. If they win, they’ll receive a variety of prizes including $25,000.
More than 160 towns across the country originally entered into the contest to determine the best main street in America. Now, just 25 remain, with Altus being the last representative from Oklahoma.
"It makes me proud of Altus and Main Street. Our Main Street is working really, really hard to get us back up and going and to be something we can all be proud of,” said Anita Johnson, owner of Johnson’s Quilt and Vacuum Shop in downtown Altus.
Main Street Altus Executive Director Lynna Wilmes says their entry into the contest focused on what they’ve recently accomplished downtown and what they hope to become.
"We highlighted that we recently have been listed to the national register of historic places in June of 2018. And we want to be, at Christmas time, it’s just beautiful downtown, all of our businesses have lights on them. We want to be a hallmark community,” Wilmes said.
If they win, a park will be put downtown where the old Altus Police station was located.
"It’ll be a nice green space for downtown where we can have small events, we can have food trucks come in, just community things. A nice spot for the senior citizens over at the Towers,” Wilmes said.
The winner of the contest will be decided by an online vote. "This would be great. If we can win this and everyone can vote for us. Go to our Main Street Altus page to vote, you can vote 25 times a day and we appreciate it,” Wilmes said.
The winner will be announced in June. You can vote for the contest here.
