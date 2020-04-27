Comanche Nation Casino hosting blood drive

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - Comanche Nation Casino is hosting a blood drive Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI).
The drive is being held in the casino’s parking lot and the public is invited to participate.
Donors will get a “Friends” themed T-shirt or mug and a $10 Comanche Credit free play certificate for when the casinos reopen.
The OBI depends on 1,200 donors each day to support the inventory needed for patients throughout the state, but as concerns about COVID-19 continue to spread, blood drives have been postponed or cancelled causing additional challenges for blood supply.
