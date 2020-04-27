LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This evening we could see a few storms develop in far southwestern Texoma. A storm or two could be on the strong to severe side for wind gusts up to 60mph and hail to the size of quarters. The storm threat will remain well south of the Red River heading into the overnight hours.
Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day. Storms will develop ahead of a dryline and south of a cold front anytime around 4pm. As those storms dive south they will encounter a ripe atmosphere to mature. Storms along I-44 and eastward could produce hail to the size of baseballs and wind gusts 70-80mph. A few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out as well. Most of the storm activity will clear out to the south by 10-11pm.
Wednesday and Thursday will be two beautiful days here in Texoma with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Friday and Saturday will be our two warmest days with high temperatures in the mid 90s. A few counties in far southwestern Texoma could see highs in the triple digits. Winds will be strong out of the south at 15-25mph.
Rain and storm chances return on Sunday, but look to remain very isolated. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 90s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
