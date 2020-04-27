LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Happy Monday Texoma! Whether wise, the day will consist of more clouds and low end rain chances but this isn’t going to impact our high temperatures much. By the afternoon expect temperatures to rise into the low and mid 80s for central & eastern counties. Meanwhile south of the Red River & west, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Due to the additional heat within the atmosphere, this will allow for a few storms to develop in our southwestern counties. Knox, Foard, Wilbarger, Baylor, King & Cottle all included in a level one marginal risk for storms tonight. All storms will develop from the south and move into Knox, Haskell & Throckmorton counties by 9:15 and continue to spread northeastward. All of the rain/ storm activity is looking to stay confined to north Texas but with that being said, a few light showers all across Texoma is possible.