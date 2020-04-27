LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Happy Monday Texoma! Whether wise, the day will consist of more clouds and low end rain chances but this isn’t going to impact our high temperatures much. By the afternoon expect temperatures to rise into the low and mid 80s for central & eastern counties. Meanwhile south of the Red River & west, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Due to the additional heat within the atmosphere, this will allow for a few storms to develop in our southwestern counties. Knox, Foard, Wilbarger, Baylor, King & Cottle all included in a level one marginal risk for storms tonight. All storms will develop from the south and move into Knox, Haskell & Throckmorton counties by 9:15 and continue to spread northeastward. All of the rain/ storm activity is looking to stay confined to north Texas but with that being said, a few light showers all across Texoma is possible.
The severe threat for strong to severe storms increases significantly heading into Tuesday. A level 3 enhanced risk for our central & eastern counties. A cold front will be moving in out of the north with a dryline extending south. This dryline will spark a few strong to severe storms. All modes of severe weather will be possible with those storms with a primary concern of large to very large hail & gusty winds. Highs will rise into the upper 80s by the afternoon.
That cold front pushes through Texoma by Wednesday, dropping our highs into the low 80s but we shall see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. A ridge of high pressure builds and that will allow for things to become toasty for the remainder of the week. High pressure, south winds & plenty of sun will help temperatures soar into the mid 80s by Thursday and upper 90s for Friday & Saturday. Triple digits will be possible in the Texas panhandle and in our southwestern counties.
We’ll cool off by next Sunday into the upper 80s. We’ll also see an increase in clouds with rain chances returning into the forecast too!
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
