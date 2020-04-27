First responders grant special birthday wishes amid COVID-19

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - As the sirens pass by and the lights flash, the Comanche Police Officers are wishing happy birthday, while keeping their distance.
It all started with an idea...
“There was a little girl, and her mom was asking on Facebook if anyone could help out with a party or to do something for her," said Ronnie Branch, a Comanche Patrolman.
A Facebook dream turned into a reality for many children.
“It was awesome to do something positive for the community,” said Branch.
It is not a solo effort.
“And when this opportunity came about it was a joint effort from other first responders,” said Jesse Claytor, a Comanche Patrolman.
With the help from the Comanche Police Department, Comanche Fire Department, Oakridge Fire Department and Meridian Fire Department, these first responders are doing something a little different.
“For every smile we see, I can tell you the first responders are smiling right back at them,” said Claytor. “We enjoy it, if not more than they do.”
“Thank you policemen and firemen,” said Brookelynn and Addeline, two children saying thank you.
The first responders had to take a break due to unforeseen circumstances, but they are tentatively having one next Saturday, May 2.
The first responders ask that you let them know on their Facebook page- Comanche Police Department- if you have a child with a birthday coming up. They want to try and make all of the special birthday wishes that they can in Comanche and Meridian.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.