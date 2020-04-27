Health officials discuss updated COVID-19 symptoms

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The CDC added six new symptoms related to COVID-19.
Those include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.
Before the CDC’s update on symptoms, local health departments needed either exposure to the virus, respiratory issues or a fever to test a patient.
“It’s bothersome to know we so many people who are asymptomatic who have tested positive, so the expansion of symptoms isn’t a concern to me, it’ll just broaden the pool for those able to get tested,” said Regional Health Department Director Brandie Combs.
At Comanche County Memorial Hospital, their Chief Medical Officer said an increase in symptoms helps with the actual virus identification.
“When it’s in a bad state, it looks exactly like the flu, or pneumonia, so you can’t look at a patient and tell if they have it,” said Dr. Scott Michener.
Based on what he has seen, and studied – Dr. Michener said often times, patients show even more symptoms than the new additions.
“Loss of appetite, nausea and diarrhea are also common symptoms,” said Dr. Michener.
Combs and Dr. Michener both addressed what more symptoms might mean for testing locally, as testing is still not as readily available as they would like.
“We want everyone who feels like they may have been exposed, who isn’t feeling well, anyone who wants to get tested, we want to offer that, and right now we can do that,” said Combs.
“If you come in with a sore throat and a headache, and whether we test you or not, in times of COVID-19, the treatment is the same. You need to go home, quarantine, stay away from people,” said Dr. Michener.
Above all, Combs said she believes the purpose of increased symptoms is to keep this at the forefront of everyone’s mind, even as numbers have slowed across the state.
“This virus is still in this community, and certainly increasing symptoms may help with that. I hope we don’t have to keep increasing symptoms to keep it on everyone’s mind,” said Combs.
CCMH is also starting to require masks or face covers for visitors and patients. Dr. Michener said they would prefer you bring your own, but if you don’t, the hospital will provide one you must wear while inside.
In Comanche County, testing is available at CCMH.
Testing is also available at the county health department - you must call first, to give the staff a heads up, and time to prepare the test kits.
