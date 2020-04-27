Local Air Force bases planning to salute essential personnel with flyovers on Friday

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The 97th Air Mobility Wing and the 71st Flying Training Wing are teaming up to show their support to front line workers in the battle against COVID-19.
On Friday, May 1, crews will flyover multiple healthcare facilities across the state in a show of support for healthcare workers, first responders, transportation drivers, grocery workers and other essential personnel.
The formations will include four C-17 Globemasters IIIs, two KC-135 Stratotankers and two KC-46 Pegasus from Altus; and four T-38 Talons, two T-1 Jayhawks and four T-6 Texan IIs from Vance Air Force Base.
The aircraft will begin their route north of Oklahoma City and will fly over Summit Medical Center, St. Anthony Healthplex North, Mercy Hospital OKC, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital - OKC, OKC VA Health Care System, OU Medical Center, OU Children’s Hospital, Norman Regional in Moore, and Norman Regional Hospital. The C-17s, KC-135s, KC-46s will also perform flyovers for the Comanche Regional Hospital in Lawton and Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus before continuing additional training around 10:30 a.m. The T-38s, T-1s and T-6s will also fly over Saint Mary’s and Bass Integris in Enid at 10:30 a.m.
Aircraft will be flying over in 5-minute blocks starting at 9:45 a.m. and going until 10:30 a.m.
Officials say to use #AirForceSalutes, #MobilitysHometown and #VanceProud if you share pictures of the flyovers on social media.
