Local Air Force bases planning to salute essential personnel with flyovers on Friday

The aircraft will begin their route north of Oklahoma City and will fly over Summit Medical Center, St. Anthony Healthplex North, Mercy Hospital OKC, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital - OKC, OKC VA Health Care System, OU Medical Center, OU Children’s Hospital, Norman Regional in Moore, and Norman Regional Hospital. The C-17s, KC-135s, KC-46s will also perform flyovers for the Comanche Regional Hospital in Lawton and Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus before continuing additional training around 10:30 a.m. The T-38s, T-1s and T-6s will also fly over Saint Mary’s and Bass Integris in Enid at 10:30 a.m.