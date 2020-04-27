One death, 60 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One death and 60 new positive cases of coronavirus were reported Sunday across Oklahoma. Those totals are now 195 and 3,253.
Some southwest Oklahoma counties also saw a rise in numbers.
Comanche County is up by three cases from Saturday. The total is now 79.
Caddo County is up by five cases. The total is now 58.
Jackson County is up by one, with a total of 15 cases.
Greer County and Stephens County had no change in the number of positive cases.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports an increase of 59 recoveries in the state. That number is now 2,139.
