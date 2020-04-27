One man in Critical Condition after shooting in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Monday morning. Officers went to the 500 block of North N street on a shots fired call. When police arrived on scene, they found a man in a car with gunshot wounds.
The man was transported via helicopter to OU Medical Center in critical but stable condition. Police got a warrant to search some storage units. At this time, they do not have anybody in custody.
You can count on 7NEWS to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.