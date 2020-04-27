One year anniversary of Fort Sill soldier’s death

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One year after a Fort Sill soldier was killed outside a Lawton nightclub, his parents are still searching for answers.
Christopher Pugh was gunned down last April outside the K-9 Biker Club on Lee Boulevard. Marcus Perry and Chance Perry were charged with shooting into a dwelling. Both men pleaded not guilty and have trial dates set for June. But no one has been charged with murder.
It’s been a difficult journey for Christopher Pugh, Sr. and Machelle Pugh. Their son, taken from them a year ago today, but they have found strength in family & friends.
“It has been overwhelming," said Machelle. “My family has always been there since day one.”
Chris Sr. says the night his son was killed he was approached by Army officials in their dress blues. He says he knew why they were there.
“I think I would have acted differently if my granddaughter hadn’t have been in my arms," he said. "I got very weak, but I had to find the strength to hold her. It ripped me to pieces, I wanted to cry. But I had to hold it in and be strong for my granddaughter.”
There are still no new leads in the deadly shooting, but Chris’s parents were able to speak with a detective working the case. A large stack of evidence was released just last week, and is now being sorted, though there is no guarantee they’ll be any closer to finding answers.
“The next step is having the detectives that were on the case go through the packet and see what’s in there and decipher if any of that evidence will lead us to more suspects," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department.
Meanwhile, the victims family is still hoping someone will come forward with any information.
“I want them to think about him being someone’s son, someone father," said Machelle. "Would they want that to happen to them and then nobody come forward?”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO, or submit a tip anonymously through the 355-INFO app.
Machelle Pugh says this coming June, she plans to take reward money they originally set aside to find Chris’s killer and give it to struggling families in his home state of Tennessee. She says giving and blessing others is what Chris would have done and she looks forward to continuing his legacy in that way.
