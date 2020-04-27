Plasma donations needed amid the pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Local plasma centers are in need of plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 to help those still fighting the virus.
Senior Medical Director, Toby Simon from CSL Plasma said they’re working on a product that will help for treatment or prevention of COVID-19.
“Which will be a concentrate of the antibodies to the virus and we’ll be collecting plasma from patients who have recovered from this disease,” said Simon.
People who are at least 28 past their last symptom can donate or an additional test that proves they’re negative 14 days after.
“It goes to a manufacturing plant that pulls plasma from a large number of patients and this situation is unique because we are working we several companies, 6 all together. We’ll be working together to develop this product," said Simon.
Simon said the quicker they get donations the faster the process will start.
President for the Oklahoma Blood Institute, John Armitage said while CSL is working on something long term, OBI is having an immediate impact on local communities.
“Once we get the donor qualified they come in and give plasma which is a routine way of giving blood, it’s nothing new we’ve been doing it for decades,” said Armitage.
He said once they give that plasma it’s tested, labeled and sent back out to hospitals who might be asking for it.
“We are able to make 2 or 3 doses from a single donation so we kind of maximize that gift. We’ve already helped folks at Comanche County and all across the state to people who have needed it," said Armitage.
OBI has been receiving reports claiming this is helping patients suffering from the virus.
