UPDATE: Duncan police still investigating overnight shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan police are continuing to investigate an overnight shooting that sent a man to a hospital, but say they now have suspects in mind.
Around 1 a.m., it was actually a Duncan police officer who heard the gunshots.
When that officer got to the 500 block of North N Street, they found the victim, who has now been identified as Rollen Newsom, in the ditch a little ways up from the car.
Detective Branch with the Duncan Police Department said it appeared that Newsom had been near some storage containers and that was presumably where he was first shot at.
Newsom then drove through the ditch and ended up crossing over the road into the ditch on the opposite side, which is where they found the vehicle that appeared to have been shot at several times.
Newsom was flown to an Oklahoma City Hospital where he has undergone at least one surgery. His condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for the latest updates.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Duncan Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Monday morning.
Officers went to the 500 block of North N Street on a shots fired call. When police arrived on scene, they found a man in a car with gunshot wounds.
The man was transported via helicopter to OU Medical Center in critical but stable condition. Police got a warrant to search some nearby storage units. At this time, they do not have anybody in custody.
You can count on 7NEWS to keep you updated as more information becomes available.
