What customers can expect as SWOK businesses continue to open

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Businesses will continue to open their doors this week after being closed for over a month.
Both Tipton’s Fine Jewelry and Great Expectations Family Practice and Medispa are two of many businesses opening their doors Monday.
Kara Tipton-Smith, owner/manager of Tipton’s Fine Jewelry, said her employees will get their temperature checked when they come in and are required to wear a face mask. They will allow five people in the store at a time.
“So, we’ve got hand sanitizer prepared and ready to go on the cases," said Tipton-Smith. "They’re on every other case, so our customers can utilize that. I have a door greeter that’s actually going to offer hand sanitizer, masks or gloves coming in.”
Tipton-Smith said they are also using a UV light on all jewelry coming in and out of store to kill germs. She said although they have been closed for forty days, they have used that time to grow.
“My staff has been doing training and education for jewelry and learning different things that they may have not known already, so we’re kind of staying up to date and more current,” said Tipton-Smith. “It’s given us an opportunity to take some time off from being in the store and spend time with our family and educate ourselves outside.”
Krista Gordon, owner of Great Expectations Family Practice and Medispa said her family practice is essential and was able to stay open, however she had to close down the medispa portion of her business.
With that opening back up, Gordon said they have sent out information to customers regarding their new procedures.
“We need to know if they’ve had any type of respiratory symptoms, if they’ve had any fever, if they’ve been exposed to anybody that might have had an illness,” said Gordon. “We have to screen for those things, and so it’s really about self awareness and self screening also.”
Gordon said they will screen clients the day before and the day of the procedure. Clients will be allowed in one at a time. Gordon said her employees will also be taking safety precautions.
“It’s just going to be a different way of practicing medicine, a different way of having a spa business," said Gordon. "We’re just going to have to follow the guidelines to keep our staff safe and also our clients and patients safe.”
