Altus police arrest suspect in shooting

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police say they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place last week.
Police say they arrested Denzel Maytubbie on Tuesday morning.
He was found after he went to Jackson County Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot.
Altus police say Friday night, Maytubbie went to a home on Loyadell and forced his way inside, shooting the victim twice, once in the head and once in the arm.
The victim was taken to Jackson County Memorial before being flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
Maytubbie faces charges of shooting with intent to kill and first degree burglary.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.