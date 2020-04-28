Council members discuss COVID-19 as more businesses are set to re-open Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of Lawton City Council met Tuesday, just minutes after the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem signed an updated executive order that announced that starting Friday restaurants, gyms, worships centers and movie theaters can re-open.
Council’s COVID-19 discussion centered around why that decision was made.
"The citizens are moving to an era where they understand we have to live with the virus, and come up with ways to live it,” said Lawton Mayor Stan Booker.
Part of the decision was based on risk versus reward, but Mayor Booker said with numbers showing a flattened curve, it’s on the citizens to choose their level of risk.
"Nobody makes a restaurant open, nobody makes anybody go to one. The citizen is in full control of their life, they decide where they want to go,” said Mayor Booker.
Ward 7 council member Onreka Johnson said despite this decision being made by the mayor and mayor pro term, she understands the choice, even if some of her constituents don’t agree.
"We have people who need to return to work because they have to take care of their families, and we have people who don’t want them to open,” said Councilwoman Onreka Johnson.
Council also talked about their vision for the city following COVID-19 as this continues to take it’s toll on the economy.
"My suggestion is to start at the end, decide what we want it to look like and work backwards. That way we will have phases, stepping stones to get where we need to be,” said Johnson.
"The CIP will give us the money we need to attract industry to Lawton, move our city forward and restore our economy,” said Mayor Booker.
The order extends the Civil Emergency until . May 31, 2020.
Businesses that can re-open include move theaters, fitness centers, places of worship, restaurants and tattoo/piercing parlors.
Visit Lawton.ok.gov to find safety guidelines, other rules each business must follow before they allow customers inside.
If you have a business still forced to close, and you feel it’s similar to the ones allowed to open, you can present a re-opening plan by emailing publicaffairs@lawtonok.gov
