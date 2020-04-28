First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good morning & Happy Tuesday! Let’s dive right into it. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for today due to the severity of the strong to severe storms that’ll roll through this afternoon/ evening. Storms will develop ahead of a dryline and south of a cold front around 4pm. As those storms dive south they will encounter a ripe atmosphere and strengthen rapidly.
Timing: Storms will develop by 5PM off towards I-40 and spread southward. We’ll see storms between W.F., Waurika & Duncan by 8PM and will continue to move south in Young, Jack, & Archer counties by 10PM.
Main threats: As these storms mature & bubble up/ gain strength they could produce hail the size of baseballs & wind gusts 70 to 80mph. A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out as well.
Target areas: While most of the viewing area has the potential to see all of these threats, the hardest hit areas will be between the I-44 & I-35 corridor. There is a level 3 enhanced risk for our eastern counties.
All storm activity will clear out by 11PM-12AM. After the storms move out, we’ll see beautiful weather following over the next several days. Wednesday & Thursday will consist of very sunny days and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Friday and Saturday will be our two warmest days with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A few counties in far southwestern Texoma could see highs in the triple digits. Winds will be strong out of the south at 15-25mph.
Rain and storm chances return on Sunday, but look to remain very isolated. High temperatures Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 90s.
Have a great day & make sure to download the First Alert 7 Weather App!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.