First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day

All storm activity will clear out by 11PM-12AM. After the storms move out, we’ll see beautiful weather following over the next several days. Wednesday & Thursday will consist of very sunny days and temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Friday and Saturday will be our two warmest days with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A few counties in far southwestern Texoma could see highs in the triple digits. Winds will be strong out of the south at 15-25mph.