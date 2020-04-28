First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This evening a few significant severe storms are possible for portions of Texoma. These storms will develop ahead of a cold front around 6-7pm. As storms slide south, primarily through eastern Texoma; baseball sized hail, wind gusts 70-80mph, and an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. We will finally see storms move out to the south around 10-11pm tonight.
Tomorrow and Thursday expect sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds are going to be on the strong side with gusts into the mid 30s.
Friday and Saturday will be hot and dry under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures throughout Texoma will be in the mid 90s to low triple digits. It will definitely be a hot summer-like end to the week and beginning part of the weekend.
