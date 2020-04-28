First Alert 7 Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This evening a few significant severe storms are possible for portions of Texoma. These storms will develop ahead of a cold front around 6-7pm. As storms slide south, primarily through eastern Texoma; baseball sized hail, wind gusts 70-80mph, and an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. We will finally see storms move out to the south around 10-11pm tonight.