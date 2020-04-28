Foster Care working to place kids into safe homes

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Foster parents are still needed throughout Southwest Oklahoma during the pandemic.
Kenesha Adetola opened her home up to become a foster parent about a week ago.
“We’ll what actually made me want to foster is because I was in foster care from 3 to 18 years old, so that’s actually what motivated me to do it,” said Adetola.
Adetola said because of the COVID-19 outbreak and stay at home orders, she has gained a strong bond in just a short time with her foster child.
“I like it like that because it forces us to in a good way to like to communicate with each other. We been watching t.v, watching movies, doing our nails and just staying home and doing tiktok and things like that,” said Adetola.
She said she looks at her foster child like she’s her own child. TFI Family Connections, Foster Care Supervisor, Amy Bloodsworth said active foster parents have adjusted well during these difficult times.
“We have been using our technology a lot our foster families are really increasing their technology. We are doing a lot of video conferencing with our foster families and foster children which has been a lot of fun," said Bloodsworth.
She said parents have stepped up to the plate by teaching the kids at home because schools are closed.
“Ultimately we want our families to be safe and we want our kids to be safe so we are only going out to homes if there is a emergency situation we are going with masks and gloves if there is a emergency situation," said Bloodsworth.
Otherwise, families are staying connected with TFI through video calls.
