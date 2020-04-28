Lawton city leaders discuss staff-wide furlough

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - City of Lawton employees received an email on Monday from Lawton City Manager, Michael Cleghorn, about the possibility of a staff-wide furlough.
Cleghorn said that during this uncertain time, everyone is having to make sacrifices, and because layoffs are the absolute last resort for the city, leaders had to utilize other methods.
So far, the technique that is in discussion is a staff-wide furlough of just one day per month.
Cleghorn said the recommendation must be approved by the council, and if agreed upon, will last through the remainder of this fiscal year and into the next fiscal year, which starts in July...
“As long as revenues are doing what we expect them to do, which is decline," said Cleghorn. "If revenues increase or pick up, then we can limit those amount of furlough days.”
Cleghorn said every city employee would be furloughed eight hours every month.
“For every furlough day, it will save the city in the neighborhood of $100,000-$150,000 per furlough day,” said Cleghorn.
Cleghorn said they will try to plan those days at a time as beneficial to employees as possible.
“We’ll shape those furlough days around closing of city buildings and we’ll try to maximize for the employee the day off," said Cleghorn. "So, for example, if we were to plan one around Memorial Day, that would give a longer weekend, which still doesn’t fix the money that the employee will lose, but at least we’ll provide an extended weekend.”
Cleghorn said they are in a unique position, managing a fiscal and civil emergency at the same time. He said they are trying to maintain a balanced budget, while also protecting their staff and the citizens of Lawton.
“Employees that work for the city provide services to our citizens, and we need as many of those employees to be here as possible to provide those services," said Cleghorn. "A furlough day is a way to recover some of those cost savings that are needed to make it through the rest of the fiscal year and provide that carry over revenue that we will need to start the beginning of next year, and then those same furlough days will provide additional revenue to keep as many of our employees working as we possibly can.”
Cleghorn said he will be discussing the furlough option with the city council Tuesday night, that way they can plan future budget meetings, and ultimately be able to present a balanced budget to the council by June 1.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.