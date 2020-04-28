Cache woman arrested, charged with murdering husband

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Cache police have arrested a Cache woman in connection to the death of her husband in 2019.
According to a press release, Terry Vanburen was found dead on September 2 in his home on Rogers Lane in Cache. He had died from a single gunshot wound.
Loretta Vanburen, Terry’s wife, had called 911 the day of his death. When Cache police officers arrived on scene they found the death to be suspicious and contacted the OSBI.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office filed a charge of first degree murder against Loretta, 59, on Tuesday. She was arrested at her home without incident.
She is being held at the Comanche County Jail on $500,000 bond.
