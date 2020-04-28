Reports detailing cause, issues with LFD released after body found days after February fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The results of two investigations into a fire in Lawton where the victim was not located until multiple days later have been released.
According to a release by the Lawton Fire Department, on April 20, the results of an investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office were delivered to the department in connection to a structure fire in the 700 block of SW Park in early February.
The fire occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 2, but it wasn’t until later in the week when an insurance adjuster and property owner found the victim inside a burned shed.
According to the LFD, the State Fire Marshal determined the cause of the man’s death to be smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. The victim has been identified as Devin Blaine Russell, 28.
The report identified the shed as the source of the fire but did not identify a cause. The investigation is listed as open/inactive pending further information. It can not be determined if the victim played a role in starting the fire.
Lawton Fire Department officials have also completed an internal investigation into the events that night. They worked to determine how the victim was not found the night of the fire. That investigation determined there were “several procedural deficiencies,” but the failure of on scene crews to ensure a thorough primary and secondary search of the shed was the “principal contributing factor in failing to locate the victim the night of the fire.”
“While we all recognize the magnitude of this situation and express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim," Chief Raanon Adams said. "I am proud of the leadership demonstrated by all on scene personnel in accepting responsibility for the damage of public trust this could present and committing to continual improvement in the efficiency and dependability of fire and emergency services the community has been accustomed to receiving from the Lawton Fire Department.”
The release from the LFD said although the outcome would not have changed, “all personnel involved are deeply disappointed in the performance that night and have each accepted full responsibility for the oversight.”
The department says corrective administrative actions and training have been undertaken to address issues moving forward.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.