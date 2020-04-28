Stephens Co. man arrested for assault following short chase

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man they said assaulted a woman while she was holding her 4-month old baby.
The Sheriff’s Department said 43-year-old Danny Lynn left the scene, but not before threatening to come back and kill the woman and her baby.
Authorities spotted Lynn driving in his truck hours later and tried to pull him over -- but then man sped off and tried to use several back roads to lose the deputy.
The deputy soon caught up the truck, which had been abandoned off a gravel road -- but Lynn was soon found hiding in a brushed area.
He’s charged with domestic assault, eluding arrest and threatening violence.
