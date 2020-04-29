Brave Duncan boy saves family members after boat exploded

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A six year old boy from Duncan is suffering from multiple burns after a boat he was on exploded.
Just minutes of being on a family boat down at Lake LBJ in Kingsland,Texas. 6 year old, Bently Mehringer said something didn’t smell right.
“I smelled fire, I mean gas and then I went up to check and then there was a big explosion," said Bently.
A couple of family members and their dog flew into the air. Bently and two of his younger cousins were in the bottom cabin of the boat when the back end of the it exploded leaving Bently with burns all over his body.
“I was just terrified," said Bentlys’ mother, Breanna Sullivan.
She said at first she wasn’t sure where her son was and started to panic thinking she had already lost him..
“Bently asked me a question when he was laying there. He looked at me and said mommy am I going to die and that probably where I lost it the most I don’t even think he was crying but I was balling," said Bentlys’ mother.
She later learned Bently had been a hero by helping his two cousins escape first before getting out of the burning boat.
“I’m a super hero.” “Yes you are a super hero," said Bently and his mother.
Bently is recovering at a Children’s Hospital in Austin, TX.
“His face is second degree mostly, he has burns down his shins that are second degree and on the tops of his feet and he has where his t-shirt stops, he has second degree burns down his arms. His left forearm is where they were watching for third degree it’s a little deeper than the rest of them," said Bentlys’ mother.
Due to COVID-19, the Hospital is restricting friends and families from traveling to Texas to see Bently while he’s recovering but they have been to talk through video chat.
If you want to help out with Bentlys’ medical expenses you can visit Coaches Corner’s LLC Facebook page. They are selling t-shirts and koozies to help with expenses. Orders can only be made online or you can donate to the Helping Bently & Family Facebook page.
