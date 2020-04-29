COVID-19 testing scheduled for all nursing home residents and staff across Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As testing supplies ramp up across the state, the Governor has expressed his desire for anyone who wants a test to get one, so a plan was announced to provide tests to more than 40,000 nursing home residents and staff.
"We want to make sure that if there is any type of going on that we haven’t recognized, this will be an opportunity to recognize any positive cases,” said Regional Health Department Director Brandie Combs.
At the Chateau of Lawton, a desire for facility wide testing is nothing new but it’s hard to get all the residents to a testing site.
"This is kind of an answer to our prayers. I think it will alleviate a lot of the anxiety we are having working here‚ and the residents especially. This is very difficult for them,” said the Chateau Community Relations Director Rebecca Perryman.
Perryman said typically the residents don’t leave, so these tests will really provide peace of mind to the staff who are the ones out in the community.
"It’s a high burden on you to do the right thing, and not get sidetracked to put yourself in harms way, because you can then put someone else in harms way,” said Perryman.
"It could go either way. They could be taking the virus away from the center and going into the community or picking the virus up and taking it to the facility,” said Combs.
These tests will be a little different than the standard being used now but the 2-3 day result will remain the same.
"The test we’ve been doing is a nasal swab, up your nostril, and this will be a saliva test. It will be much less invasive,” said Combs.
Even when the tests are done, Combs said that doesn’t mean the concern is over.
"We know it doesn’t mean we stopped the virus from entering, but it does give us a good start as far as recognizing if it’s in the facility, then that facility can be very intentional in their efforts,” said Combs.
Combs says testing begins Thursday.
They will start with 22 centers over the 8 county district then expand from there.
They hope to complete the testing in about three weeks.
