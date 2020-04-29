LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a windy day all throughout Texoma. We are seeing gusts in a few areas reach into the lower 40s. Once we hit the 8pm hour this evening winds should finally start to calm down.
Tomorrow afternoon more sunshine is expected and temperatures will hit the mid 80s. Winds will be on the stronger side, but nothing like what we have seen today.
Friday and Saturday will be two identical weather days. High temperatures will surge into the mid to upper 90s and low triple digits. It will be hot and windy. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s. Expect lots of sunshine.
Sunday afternoon will be slightly cooler with high temperatures in the upper 80s. This is due to a slight wind shift out of the north at 10-15mph.
Monday, high temperatures will jump back into the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday will start a cooling trend here in Texoma as we see highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be strong out of the north at 15-25mph. The northerly winds will draw colder air into Texoma. The cooler air will keep high temperatures in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.