LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Good morning & happy Wednesday! The cold front that moved through yesterday sparking those strong to severe storms is going to leave us a bit cooler this afternoon. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s with a few low 80s sprinkled in. There will be plenty of sunshine today though! North winds will be on the stronger side with gusts nearing 40mph with sustained at 15 to 25mph. Due to the gusty winds & dry, warm conditions... today’s fire weather danger is also at a near critical level. With the relative humidity values being so low... today is a good day to refrain from any burning!
The cooler & seasonable weather is very short lived. By tomorrow, we’ll be under sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s. By Friday and through the weekend it will be hot, sunny, dry & humid. Dew point values, or how muggy it will feel outside, will range anywhere from the 50s to 60s. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with temperatures all throughout Texoma being in the mid 90s to low 100s. It will definitely be a hot summer-like start to the month of May! During these few days, winds will be very breezy out of the south at 15 to 25mph.
By next Monday & Tuesday, temperatures will fall into the upper to mid 80s under those mostly sunny conditions.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
