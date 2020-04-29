The cooler & seasonable weather is very short lived. By tomorrow, we’ll be under sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s. By Friday and through the weekend it will be hot, sunny, dry & humid. Dew point values, or how muggy it will feel outside, will range anywhere from the 50s to 60s. Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny with temperatures all throughout Texoma being in the mid 90s to low 100s. It will definitely be a hot summer-like start to the month of May! During these few days, winds will be very breezy out of the south at 15 to 25mph.