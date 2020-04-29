Lawton gym, restaurant owners talk May 1 reopening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Gyms and restaurants across Lawton are preparing to reopen their doors to customers on May 1. This, after the city officially gave them the go-ahead.
This Friday, life will begin to look a bit more normal. Businesses can open their doors to the public, with just a few rules.
“We are going to have our regular class on Friday morning," said Candi Bridges, owner of EyeCandi Fitness. "Everyone needs to stand six feet apart when they’re waiting to sign in.”
“What we did is we’ve taken every other table, blocked it off, made it reserved to where you can’t sit down here,” said Les McKenzie, owner of McKenzie’s Burger Garage.
“We’re going to start with temperature checks every morning when they walk in the door. That’s new," said Julia Salas, owner and general manager of Salas Urban Cantina. "Make sure everybody has a mask. We’ve got procedures to wipe down and wash the menus after each use and the table settings after each use.”
The owners said the coronavirus has changed the way they do business.
“I think long term there will be a lot more to go and curbside," said Salas. "We’ve done some meal packs and some prep meal kind of things. Yesterday we sold about 40 pot roast dinners to go that people can take home and eat or freeze or whatever. I think there’ll be more of that.”
For Les McKenzie, the stay at home orders gave him time to make a website for his restaurant, something he’s wanted to do for a long time. And, it paid off.
“There’s a lot of people really utilizing it," said McKenzie. "I mean, more than I really thought.”
Although the businesses are opening, many changes are still ahead.
“No matter what, here at the gym, in the restaurants, everyone just needs to be given some grace as we figure this out," said Bridges. "But we’re also preparing for what if we have to close again. So, that’s something really new that I’m working on as the business owner, as well.”
You can read the list of the City of Lawton’s guidelines by clicking the here.
