Neighborhood near Robinson’s Landing vandalized

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Homes, boats, cars and even the road were all vandalized and covered in spray paint in a Lake Lawtonka neighborhood near Robinson’s Landing.
"A lot of gang symbols that were being spray painted on cars, anarchy symbols. 90s, I don’t know what that means, but they had really bad spelling,” said Felicia Weever.
Weever lives in the neighborhood and said they noticed the vandalism first thing Monday morning and spent the entire day cleaning it up.
"We spent a good two hours at the car wash trying to get our cars cleaned and get the spray paint off before it set. Then we were trying to help the neighbors get the spray paint off their buildings. There was a single mom with some rental properties that got hit. That’s really frustrating. It’s just more money and time and effort for everybody in the neighborhood,” Weever said.
Weever said while cleaning, they met many people who live in their neighborhood and learned this isn’t the first time they’ve had a problem there.
"We spoke with more of our neighbors and they actually started to inform us of more petty crimes that are happening in the neighborhood that we were not aware of,” Weever said.
Weever hopes these new-found relationships will help put an end to vandalism in the area.
"Well, hopefully, we can stay more informed with one another and know when things are happening. There’s a lot of theories in the neighborhood so hopefully, we can use that to kind of flush out what’s happening, especially at night, around here,” Weever said.
7NEWS reached out to the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, who is handling the case. They said they are investigating but don’t have a further comment yet.
