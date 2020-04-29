Sheppard AFB 80th Flying Training Wing flying over Texoma

SHEPPARD AFB, Texas (TNN) - On Friday afternoon, a few planes from the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base will take a tour of Texoma to bring residents some spirit and cheer.
They’ll take off from the base around 4 p.m. and fly to Lawton and Frederick before coming back to Wichita County and flying over Electra, Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Wichita Falls within about 45 minutes.
Their full flight plan can be found below:
- 4:00 p.m. to 4:10 p.m. Take-off from Sheppard AFB
- 4:10 p.m. to 4:20 p.m. Lawton
- 4:18 p.m. to 4:28 p.m. Frederick
- 4:26 p.m. to 4:36 p.m. Electra
- 4:29 p.m. to 4:39 p.m. Iowa Park
- 4:32 p.m. to 4:42 p.m Burkburnett
- 4:35 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Wichita Falls & Sheppard AFB
