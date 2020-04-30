Altus AFB preparing for Friday flyovers

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Friday morning make sure to head outside and look to the skies to witness an Air Force flyover.
Pilots from Altus Air Force Base will have a busy day Friday as they’ll fly over Lawton, Altus, Enid and Oklahoma City.
"We’ve got T-38s, T-6s, C-17, KC-135s, you’ll be able to look up and about every five minutes they should have a different formation aircraft flying over to demonstrate our appreciation,” said Major Kyle Grant with Altus Air Force Base.
The flyover will happen Friday morning, with the planes flying over hospitals as a way to thank essential workers during the pandemic.
"It’s a great opportunity to show our appreciation for the first responders, the health care workers that really led the charge to lead the country in the Covid-19 response and also to showcase the Air Force’s ability to continue operations through these difficult times,” Grant said.
For those around Lawton, the flyover will start just after 10 a.m. and is expected to last until about 10:40 a.m. In Altus, the first planes should arrive at 10:21 a.m., with the last arriving at 10:53 a.m.
"We’ll be coming in from the North, flying south on Park Lane. It’ll terminate at the south side of town at JCMH. Anywhere on that route, they should be able to see us,” Grant said.
You can find a map of the route the planes will take here.
There will be a second flyover Friday afternoon. Starting at 4 o’clock, pilots from Sheppard Air Force Base will be flying over Lawton, Frederick, Electra, Iowa Park, Burkburnett and Wichita Falls.
