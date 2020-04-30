LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It has been a beautiful day all throughout Texoma with temperatures in the 80s under sunny skies. Winds have stayed light, but that won’t last much longer.
Tomorrow afternoon winds will increase out of the south at 15-25mph with gusts into 30s. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with a few isolated triple digit temperatures out to the west. Tomorrow afternoon a few isolated showers are possible in far western Texoma. Those will move east a dissipate through the evening.
Saturday morning those showers will clear out and temperatures will begin to jump back into the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. It will be a hot start to the weekend.
Sunday morning a weak front will move in and keep high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Monday afternoon temperatures trends have increased greatly. We could be seeing lots of places here in Texoma in the upper 90s and low triple digits. Winds will be out of the south again at 15-25mph.
A strong cold front will dip into Texoma Tuesday and start dropping temperatures into the mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will fall into the upper 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.