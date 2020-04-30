The elevated fire danger risk continues into tomorrow as relative humidity values will be very low but wind gusts will be on the higher side, near 30mph. Tomorrow & Saturday are looking to be two identical weather days... mostly sunny with high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 90s. Friday’s winds out of the south at 15 to 25mph.. Saturday’s winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph. A little tip before the very hot & humid conditions arrive by the weekend: If you haven’t already turned on your AC, check it now!! That way if there is a problem it can be resolved before hand!