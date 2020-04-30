LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Happy Thursday! We’re almost to the weekend and the weather for it is looking to be great!
By this afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine with a spread in temperatures. Low 80s east, mid 80s central with upper 80s to low 90s west. Winds today will be out of the south to southwest at 10 to 20mph. There is also an elevated fire danger forecast today as it’ll be warm, sunny & dry. Take extra precaution if you must burn but all in all, it is just best to avoid it completely. Also make sure to report and suspicious smoke activity to officials if you see it over today and tomorrow.
The elevated fire danger risk continues into tomorrow as relative humidity values will be very low but wind gusts will be on the higher side, near 30mph. Tomorrow & Saturday are looking to be two identical weather days... mostly sunny with high temperatures rising into the mid to upper 90s. Friday’s winds out of the south at 15 to 25mph.. Saturday’s winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph. A little tip before the very hot & humid conditions arrive by the weekend: If you haven’t already turned on your AC, check it now!! That way if there is a problem it can be resolved before hand!
Sunday afternoon will be slightly cooler with high temperatures in the upper 80s. This is due to a slight wind shift out of the north at 10-15mph. This will allow for cooler air to be drawn in from the north cooling us off slightly. The upper 80s wont stick around very long... by Monday high temperatures jump back into the mid 90s. Forecast models at this time are trying to draw in the low 100s for Comanche County.. so definitely something that will be monitored as we head into the weekend.
Tuesday looks to be the start of a cooling trend here in Texoma. Highs will only fall into the mid 80s for Tuesday and upper 70s for next Wednesday.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
